Truck driver killed in crash that caused hazmat situation, closures on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A shelter-in-place and evacuations were ordered following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between Kolb and Rita roads in Tucson on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Arizona DPS confirmed a truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed in the median and rolled over. DPS also confirmed that the truck driver died.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Interstate 10 was closed in both directions and there is no timetable for it to reopen. Also, portions of both Houghton and Rita roads are closed near I-10.

“This will be an extensive closure,” Arizona DPS said in a tweet. “Motorists in the Tucson area should anticipate an impact on their Wednesday morning commute.”

DPS said the shelter-in-place order was lifted at 8:40 p.m., but homes and businesses that were evacuated will remain evacuated for the foreseeable future.

Earlier, DPS said anyone within a half-mile of the crash site was ordered to evacuate.

As for the expired shelter-in-place, DPS confirmed it is safe for people within that area to use heaters and air conditioners again.

The Vail School District said school start times and bus routes will be delayed by two hours on Wednesday.

The district also said the following classes and events will be canceled.

All Zero Hour Classes

Vail Inclusive Preschool AM and Pre-K AM classes at both MMHS and CHS

Any field trips leaving before 11 a.m.

The district does expect classes to dismiss at normal times and all after-school activities will continue as scheduled.

According to the National Library of Medicine, nitric acid is “very toxic by inhalation” and “corrosive to metals or tissue.”

“Prolonged exposure to low concentrations or short-term exposure to high concentrations may result in adverse health effects,” the NLM said on its webpage.

The main uses of the chemical are the production of fertilizers, explosives, and rocket fuel.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.