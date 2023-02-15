Truck driver killed in crash that caused hazmat situation on Interstate 10 between Kolb, Houghton

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A shelter-in-place and evacuations were ordered following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between Kolb and Houghton roads in Tucson on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Arizona DPS confirmed a truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed in the median and rolled over. DPS also confirmed that the truck driver died.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Interstate 10 was closed in both directions in the area and there is no timetable for it to reopen. Also, portions of both Houghton and Rita roads are closed near I-10.

“This will be an extensive closure,” Arizona DPS said in a tweet. “Motorists in the Tucson area should anticipate an impact on their Wednesday morning commute.”

DPS said the shelter-in-place order was lifted at 8:40 p.m., but homes and businesses that were evacuated will remain evacuated for the foreseeable future.

Earlier, DPS said anyone within a half-mile of the crash site was ordered to evacuate.

According to the National Library of Medicine, nitric acid is “very toxic by inhalation” and “corrosive to metals or tissue.”

“Prolonged exposure to low concentrations or short-term exposure to high concentrations may result in adverse health effects,” the NLM said on its webpage.

The main uses of the chemical are the production of fertilizers, explosives, and rocket fuel.

The Vail Governing Board said during a meeting that it would make a decision on Wednesday classes in the morning. 13 News will update this story and send out an alert when a decision is announced.

