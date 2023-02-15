Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Truck driver killed in crash that caused hazmat situation on Interstate 10 between Kolb, Houghton

Shelter-in-place lifted but evacuations will remain for foreseeable future
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between Kolb and Rita roads Tuesday, Feb. 14.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A shelter-in-place and evacuations were ordered following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between Kolb and Houghton roads in Tucson on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Arizona DPS confirmed a truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed in the median and rolled over. DPS also confirmed that the truck driver died.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Interstate 10 was closed in both directions in the area and there is no timetable for it to reopen. Also, portions of both Houghton and Rita roads are closed near I-10.

“This will be an extensive closure,” Arizona DPS said in a tweet. “Motorists in the Tucson area should anticipate an impact on their Wednesday morning commute.”

DPS said the shelter-in-place order was lifted at 8:40 p.m., but homes and businesses that were evacuated will remain evacuated for the foreseeable future.

Earlier, DPS said anyone within a half-mile of the crash site was ordered to evacuate.

According to the National Library of Medicine, nitric acid is “very toxic by inhalation” and “corrosive to metals or tissue.”

“Prolonged exposure to low concentrations or short-term exposure to high concentrations may result in adverse health effects,” the NLM said on its webpage.

The main uses of the chemical are the production of fertilizers, explosives, and rocket fuel.

The Vail Governing Board said during a meeting that it would make a decision on Wednesday classes in the morning. 13 News will update this story and send out an alert when a decision is announced.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Lawrence Lineberry is facing charges of discharging a firearm in the city limits and...
Authorities identify suspect from hours-long standoff near Speedway, Tanque Verde Loop
Missing Tucson boy found safe, to be reunited with family
Tucson police closed South Kolb Road from Golf Links Road to East 22nd Street after an...
UPDATE: Man injured in officer-involved shooting near Kolb Road, 29th Street
The storm will generate strong winds and bring colder temperatures with a chance of...
Action Day: Storm bringing wind, rain and chance of snow

Latest News

Truck that crashed on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road leaking nitric acid
Truck that crashed on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road leaking nitric acid
The road to Mount Lemmon is open to vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive or chains as of...
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon open to vehicles with 4-wheel drive or chains
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures
The cause of the closure was a dust storm in New Mexico, but this view from a camera in San...
I-10 eastbound reopens near Willcox following dust storm in New Mexico