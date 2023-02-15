Advertise
Truck that crashed on Interstate 10 near Kold Road leaking nitric acid

A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called for a one-mile area of Tucson following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between Kolb and Rita
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between Kolb and Rita roads Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Arizona DPS confirmed a truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed in the area, rolled over, and cracked open. Interstate 10 is closed in both directions in the area and there is no timetable for the highway to reopen, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Residents in a one-mile area of the spill should take shelter immediately. A map of the area included in the shelter-in-place alert is provided below. Residents there are also advised to turn off any machines that bring in any outside air, like air conditioning and heaters.

Map of evacuations
Map of evacuations(13 News)

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department instructed all personnel at the University of Arizona Science & Tech Park to evacuate. Evacuees were told to exit the park onto Rita Road and go north.

The Vail School District said most of the students in the Rita Ranch area had already headed home, but children participating in after-school activities at the schools in the area of the alert were moved indoors.

The Vail district canceled all school activity buses and asked parents to pick up their students as soon as possible.

DPS said there have been some evacuations, but did not say where.

“The Department’s Hazardous Materials Response Unit, along with partner agencies are working together to mitigate the incident,” DPS said in an email. “Out of an abundance of caution first responders are working to evacuate a perimeter around the area of the incident.”

Authorities investigating motorcycle crash in Oro Valley