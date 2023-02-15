Advertise
Winter conditions affecting schools in Cochise, Santa Cruz counties

Elgin Elementary, a K-8th grade school in Santa Cruz County, canceled classes Wednesday, Feb....
Elgin Elementary, a K-8th grade school in Santa Cruz County, canceled classes Wednesday, Feb. 15, because of icy road conditions in the area.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A winter storm that brought a dusting of snow to Tucson also caused dangerous driving conditions in parts of Santa Cruz and Cochise counties on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Elgin Elementary, a K-8th grade school in Santa Cruz County, canceled classes because of icy road conditions in the area.

In Cochise County school districts in Douglas, Willcox and Tombstone delayed the start of the school day by two hours.

