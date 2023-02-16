Advertise
3 pedestrians killed, 1 injured in crash in N.Y.

Officials said the crash happened Wednesday around 11:23 a.m. when a black 2017 Hyundai Santa...
Officials said the crash happened Wednesday around 11:23 a.m. when a black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV struck the pedestrians on State Route 38.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (Gray News) – Four people were hit by a vehicle while walking along a road in a small New York town, killing three of them.

The fourth person remains in critical condition, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened Wednesday around 11:23 a.m. when the black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV struck the pedestrians on State Route 38.

Deputies said they were walking on the west shoulder of the roadway.

The sheriff’s office identified those who died as 66-year-old John Stephens, 25-year-old Kurtis Acker and 52-year-old Doreen Wood.

The fourth pedestrian, who is still in critical condition, is a 27-year-old woman, the spokesperson said.

An 18-year-old male driver was the only person in the SUV, according to the officials. Deputies said he remained on the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

No further information was available.

