Christopher Clements’ second murder continues with more witnesses

Convicted child killer faces charges in 2012 death of Isabel Celis
The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements continues Wednesday, Feb. 15, with more witnesses taking the stand.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements continues Wednesday, Feb. 15, with more witnesses taking the stand.

For complete coverage of Wednesday’s testimony, watch the video above.

Clements is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis in Tucson.

BACKGROUND

Isabel went missing from her bedroom more than a decade ago and the case quickly gained national attention as the southern Arizona community searched for her.

Despite several leads, the case went cold until 2017. That is when Clements’ finance called the FBI and told them Clements knew where Isabel was buried.

A month later, Clements led agents to Isabel’s body in a desert area near West Avra Valley and North Trico roads in rural Pima County.

Isabel Celis
Isabel Celis(Celis Family)

Clements, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he had nothing to do with Isabel’s death. He claims he only knew the location, not who did it.

A year later, Clements was indicted in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel’s body was found in the same general area as Isabel’s.

Last year, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez and sentenced to life in prison. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on Jun 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley roads.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

TRIAL DAY 3: MORE WITNESSES

On Wednesday, Isabel’s father Sergio returned to the stand to be cross-examined by Clements’ attorney Eric Kessler.

Kessler has claimed the families’ text messages from the day before she went missing along with the ones from the day she disappeared.

Sergio said he doesn’t recall deleting the messages.

Sergio Miguel, Isabel’s brother, was then called to the stand. Sergio Miguel was 14 when his sister went missing.

“She was a goof,” he said while fighting back tears on the stand.

When his 911 call was played in court, Sergio Miguel began crying. He cried even more when talking about how his little brother Julian freaked out about Isabel being gone.

Corina Rivera, one of Clements’ ex-girlfriends, was then called to the stand by the prosecution.

She said she was working at a hotel when she met Clements, who was a guest.

She said they started off as friends and became romantic in 2012. She said they lived together for about six weeks.

She said Clements would go on drives “looking for cars to purchase.”

She said she was there when police asked to check Clements’ home after Isabel went missing. Clements was a registered sex offender and police interviewed him due to the proximity of his home to the Celis’.

Rivera said Clements was smirking a lot when police were searching the home.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

DISAPPEARED IN THE DESERT

KOLD has been covering the case for years. In 2021, we released an award-winning podcast called Disappeared in the Desert.

KOLD News Presents "Disappeared In The Desert"

