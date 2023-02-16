FIRST ALERT FORECAST: temperatures warming up for the weekend!
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:02 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After very cold temperatures this morning, things are going to be warming through the weekend! Gusty wind will return Friday ahead of next week’s storm that could cool us a bit and bring us our next chance for rain.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
MONDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Gusty winds.
