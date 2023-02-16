FIRST ALERT FORECAST: temperatures warming up for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After very cold temperatures this morning, things are going to be warming through the weekend! Gusty wind will return Friday ahead of next week’s storm that could cool us a bit and bring us our next chance for rain.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Gusty winds.

