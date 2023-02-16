Interstate 10 eastbound reopens near Craycroft following double fatal accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people died in a crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road early Wednesday, Feb. 15.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the crash involved three 18-wheelers and a van.

In addition to the two who died, two other people were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not publicized.

All eastbound lanes were closed in the area until 7:30 p.m.

