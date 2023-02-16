Interstate 10 reopens near Kolb Road following deadly crash, hamzat situation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Interstate 10, from Kolb to Houghton in Tucson, is open again after being completely closed for more than a day due to a fatal crash and chemical spill.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Interstate 10 eastbound near Craycroft is still closed due to a double fatal crash that was unrelated to the hazmat situation.

The reopening comes more than 24 hours after a truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed in the median and began leaking. Arizona DPS confirmed the driver of the truck was killed.

DPS said its investigation is ongoing into how the crash happened. Also, DPS said the driver will not be identified until his/her family is notified.

The nitric acid leak caused evacuations for anyone within a half-mile radius of the site. As of 7 p.m., that order was rescinded. A shelter-in-place was also ordered Tuesday, but it was lifted as of 5 p.m. Wednesday

The Vail School District, which has several schools near the crash site, said its facilities will reopen Thursday and that buses would run as normal.

The Pima County Health Department has told the district that it will not have to clean the schools that are within a mile of the site.

The district said the PCHD said there is no need to “change HVAC filters or clean ductwork” or “clean or wipe down indoor surfaces.”

The district said it will be cleaning “exterior surfaces including water fountains” as well as “play equipment at all of the schools in the shelter-in-place radius.”

Vail canceled classes Wednesday but said the day will not need to be made up.

According to the National Library of Medicine, nitric acid is “very toxic by inhalation” and “corrosive to metals or tissue.”

“Prolonged exposure to low concentrations or short-term exposure to high concentrations may result in adverse health effects,” the NLM said on its webpage.

The main uses of the chemical are the production of fertilizers, explosives, and rocket fuel.

