State, local leaders to host news conference about crash, hazmat situation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - State and local leaders are hosting a 1:30 p.m. news conference Thursday to discuss the recent hazmat situation in Tucson.

13 News will be there and we will stream the event in this story.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, a truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road in Tucson.

That caused a chemical leak, which shut down the interstate and caused evacuations and shelter-in-place orders.

Arizona DPS has not released any information on how the accident happened or about the identified the driver, who was killed in the crash.

On Wednesday night, Interstate 10 reopened and the evacuations and last shelter-in-place order was lifted.

