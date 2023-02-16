Advertise
State, local leaders to host news conference about crash, hazmat situation

People who drove through or past the accident and chemical plume likely do not meet the...
A truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road in Tucson Tuesday, Feb. 14.(See It, Snap It, Send It/Kat Korch)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - State and local leaders are hosting a 1:30 p.m. news conference Thursday to discuss the recent hazmat situation in Tucson.

13 News will be there and we will stream the event in this story.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, a truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road in Tucson.

That caused a chemical leak, which shut down the interstate and caused evacuations and shelter-in-place orders.

What to do if you’ve been exposed to toxic fumes associated with nitric acid spill on I-10

Arizona DPS has not released any information on how the accident happened or about the identified the driver, who was killed in the crash.

On Wednesday night, Interstate 10 reopened and the evacuations and last shelter-in-place order was lifted.

