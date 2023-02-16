TEP planning power outage tonight in southwest Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to TEP, customers in some neighborhoods southwest of Tucson will experience a power outage tonight due to critical repairs to facilities damaged by a vehicle accident.

Customers in the area shown on the map will be without power for about an hour, starting around midnight.

A brief service outage of less than 1 hour has been scheduled for about midnight Thursday night for customers in this southwest-side area. We'll make repairs to equipment damaged in a vehicle accident. We're working late to minimize impacts. Information: https://t.co/Clhfuaug7E pic.twitter.com/dqXpMsauaC — TEP (@TEPenergy) February 16, 2023

The affected areas are bounded by Cardinal Avenue to the east, Ajo Highway/Valencia Road to the west, Hermans Road to the south and Tucson Estates to the north.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.