TEP planning power outage tonight in southwest Tucson

Outage map
Outage map(TEP)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to TEP, customers in some neighborhoods southwest of Tucson will experience a power outage tonight due to critical repairs to facilities damaged by a vehicle accident.

Customers in the area shown on the map will be without power for about an hour, starting around midnight.

The affected areas are bounded by Cardinal Avenue to the east, Ajo Highway/Valencia Road to the west, Hermans Road to the south and Tucson Estates to the north.

