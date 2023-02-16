Advertise
Two detained after threat made against southern Arizona high school

(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two high school students have been detained in connection with a threat made against a southern Arizona school on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The Sahuarita Police Department said it started receiving calls around 2 p.m. about a threat made against Walden Grove High.

The SPD said some students received texts and air drops showing a grenade with a threat about “blowing up the place.”

The school was then locked down immediately.

When officers arrived on campus, they received reports of possible shots being fired. The SPD said officers were not able to confirm if any shots were fired and there are no reported injuries to students or staff.

As of 4 p.m., the school was still under lockdown while officials checked on all students.

Access to the campus is blocked and parents are being asked to stage for unification in the parking lot of the Sahuarita Unified School District auditorium, which is located at 350 West Sahuarita Road. Parents will be notified when students begin to arrive there.

The SPD said two students were detained in connection with the threat. One of them had a fake grenade, which was confiscated.

