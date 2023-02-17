Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern California branch.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.

The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks.

The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern California branch. Both men survived.

“This is a relief,” the branch wrote on Twitter after the arrest was announced. “Tonight, we can rest easy. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight against antisemitism.”

The person was tracked and taken into custody Thursday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Detectives seized a rifle and a handgun.

The shootings happened in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Detectives said they were likely perpetrated by the same man, though it was not immediately clear whether he was the person who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounced the violence after news of the arrest broke.

“I want to be very clear: anti-Semitism and hate crimes have no place in our city or our country,” Bass said. “Those who engage in either will be caught and held fully accountable.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road lead to a hazmat situation on Tuesday, Feb. 14....
Officials identify driver killed in crash, chemical spill on I-10 in Tucson
At least two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in Tucson early...
Interstate 10 eastbound reopens near Craycroft following double fatal accident
Crystal Barroga, who’s visiting the state from Nevada, says she brought her cat, 3-year-old...
Woman asking for help capturing pet African serval on the loose in Ahwatukee
People who drove through or past the accident and chemical plume likely do not meet the...
What to do if you’ve been exposed to toxic fumes associated with nitric acid spill on I-10
KOLD 13 Cares Give Day: Hero Fund USA donation drive Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
FILE - A view from the 220-meter (670 feet) summit of Mt. Bi looks down on the airport's single...
Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island
Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
NASA names moon mountain after pioneering mathematician
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior