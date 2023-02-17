Advertise
CBS’ Gayle King to get Cronkite journalism excellence award

“CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King has been chosen to receive the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University
FILE - Gayle King arrives at HISTORYTalks, Sept. 24, 2022, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)
FILE - Gayle King arrives at HISTORYTalks, Sept. 24, 2022, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. “CBS Mornings” co-host King has been chosen to receive the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King has been chosen to receive the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University.

The honor is given every year by the university's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

King is expected to attend a Feb. 21 awards luncheon at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Phoenix.

Brittney Griner’s wife speaks about her emotional journey since February when the Phoenix Mercury player was detained in Russia on drug charges.

She is the 39th recipient of the award. Past honorees include Anderson Cooper, Judy Woodruff, and Bob Woodward.

King has been with CBS News since 2011. In recent years, she has earned notice for exclusive interviews with embattled singer R. Kelly and Cherelle Griner, the wife of formerly imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, among others.

Known for her frequent collaborations with close friend Oprah Winfrey, King is an editor-at-large for the Oprah Daily website. She also hosts “Gayle King in the House” on SiriusXM radio.

The Cronkite School, named for the broadcast legend in 1984, focuses on teaching students journalism and multimedia skills. It includes public television station Arizona PBS, considered the largest media outlet globally that a journalism school operates.

