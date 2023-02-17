Christopher Clements’ former girlfriend, experts take stand in murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements continued Friday with more witnesses taking the stand, including his former girlfriend and law enforcement experts.

The trial is expected to end for the week around 5 p.m. Friday and start back up at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

BACKGROUND

Clements is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis in Tucson.

Isabel went missing from her bedroom more than a decade ago and the case quickly gained national attention as the southern Arizona community searched for her.

Despite several leads, the case went cold until 2017. That is when Clements’ finance called the FBI and told them Clements knew where Isabel was buried.

A month later, Clements led agents to Isabel’s body in a desert area near West Avra Valley and North Trico roads in rural Pima County.

Isabel Celis (Celis Family)

Clements, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he had nothing to do with Isabel’s death. He claims he only knew the location, not who did it.

A year later, Clements was indicted in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel’s body was found in the same general area as Isabel’s.

Last year, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez and sentenced to life in prison. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on Jun 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley roads.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

TRIAL DAY 5: MORE WITNESSES

On Friday, Clement’s former girlfriend returned to the stand.

Stark said she was with Clements from 2012 to the middle of 2020.

The prosecutors asked Stark about several photos that were found on Clements’ electronic devices.

Starks said didn’t recognize anyone from the photos, which were of young girls taken around the Tucson area.

Starks was also asked about a woman named Sara, who Clements may have been seeing at the same time she and Clements were dating.

Starks said she found an app on Clements’ iPad that she could not open. The same app was brought up during the trial for Marbiel’s death. It is a secure photo app that has passcodes.

When asked directly if she ever downloaded photos of young children, Starks said no.

She was also asked about saved searches on Clements’ electronics and Starks said she never searched anything about Isabel.

During cross-examination, Starks was asked about her criminal history and she confirmed she has been convicted of a felony.

Starks said she doesn’t remember if Clements ever talked with her about any involvement in Isabel’s disappearance.

She did say Clements asked her to check for a note under a rock in the front yard of their home. Starks said she destroyed the note and didn’t take a picture of it.

The note allegedly had Isabel’s name on it but Clements’ attorney Eric Kessler said there is no proof it ever existed.

After Starks took the stand, the prosecution called Tucson Police Department Detective Eddie Orozco to the stand.

Orozco was there when Isabel’s remains were found off of Avra Valley and Trico roads in rural Pima County.

During Orozco’s testimony, the state showed pictures of Isabel’s remains. That is when her family left the courtroom.

They came back in later, but had their heads down and didn’t look at the scene.

In addition to Isabel’s small skull and other remains, investigators said they found a blanket.

During the cross-examination of Orozco, Kessler asked about when detectives told Isabel’s father Sergio about her remains being finally recovered.

“When you informed Mr. Celis that the remains were his daughter, he didn’t show emotion did he?” Kessler asked.

Orozco said not only did Sergio not show any emotion, he also never asked where the remains were found.

Orozco confirmed Sergio did show emotion, but not until he realized the discovery would impact his opera concert that same night.

The state then called Keeley Coleman, a DNA analyst, to the stand.

