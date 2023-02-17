Construction project could cause delays on Shannon Road starting on Feb. 21

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The town of Oro Valley will begin the Shannon Road pavement and reconstruction overlay project on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

During construction, Shannon Road from Lambert Lane to Naranja Drive will be limited to one lane of traffic with speed reduced to 25 mph. Drivers should expect delays. For the duration of the project, Shannon Road will be reduced to one lane of travel during the work day, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outside of construction hours (late evening/overnight), two lanes will be open for travel in both directions, however, the 25 mph speed reduction will remain in place.

The project is expected to finish by April 14.

