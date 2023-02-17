Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Construction project could cause delays on Shannon Road starting on Feb. 21

During construction, Shannon Road from Lambert Lane to Naranja Drive will be limited to one...
During construction, Shannon Road from Lambert Lane to Naranja Drive will be limited to one lane of traffic.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The town of Oro Valley will begin the Shannon Road pavement and reconstruction overlay project on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

During construction, Shannon Road from Lambert Lane to Naranja Drive will be limited to one lane of traffic with speed reduced to 25 mph. Drivers should expect delays. For the duration of the project, Shannon Road will be reduced to one lane of travel during the work day, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outside of construction hours (late evening/overnight), two lanes will be open for travel in both directions, however, the 25 mph speed reduction will remain in place.

The project is expected to finish by April 14.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road lead to a hazmat situation on Tuesday, Feb. 14....
Officials identify driver killed in crash, chemical spill on I-10 in Tucson
A truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road in Tucson Tuesday,...
Authorities release more details about fatal crash that led to hazmat situation in Tucson
Two arrested after threat made against southern Arizona high school
At least two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in Tucson early...
Interstate 10 eastbound reopens near Craycroft following double fatal accident
Who’s responsible for deadly hazmat crash on I-10 in Tucson?

Latest News

A Tucson police officer was seriously injured in this crash near Stone and Glenn early Thursday...
UPDATE: Erik Hite Foundation accepting donations for Tucson police officer who lost leg in crash
All three accidents made national headlines and put people at risk.
Arizona had more high-profile hazmat spills than other states
Who’s responsible for deadly hazmat crash on I-10 in Tucson?
A truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road in Tucson Tuesday,...
Authorities release more details about fatal crash that led to hazmat situation in Tucson