FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy today, quiet weekend, unsettled weather next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Winds return in earnest Friday ahead of a system that will begin to impact us Sunday by way of increasing clouds and a slim chance for rain. This system loops nearby bringing a slim chance for rain through Tuesday. At the same time a strong storm will be gearing up to take over the western US Wednesday with another round of rain/snow and cooler air.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Gusty winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Gusty winds.

