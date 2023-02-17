Advertise
Governor vetoes state budget bill, sending it back to legislature

The budget bill was among 12 other legislative bills the Governor vetoed and sent back to lawmakers.
By Jason Sillman
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) vetoed what she described as a “partisan” budget proposal sent to her by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

“Arizonans deserve a budget that takes the real issues they are facing seriously. This do-nothing budget kicks the can down the road, and it’s an insult to Arizonans who need their leaders to address affordable housing, invest in public education, and put money back into their pockets.” Hobbs said Thursday in a news release.

“Unfortunately, despite my call to take on these difficult choices and protect our state’s future, the budget approved by a slim, partisan majority in the legislature takes another path. An easy path. Rather than tackling difficult choices, this budget presents Arizonans with false choices.” Hobbs said.

The budget bill was among 12 other legislative bills the Governor vetoed and sent back to lawmakers.

Tensions became quite visible between the Republican lawmakers and the first-year democratic Governor during Hobbs’ State of the State address last month.

