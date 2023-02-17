Advertise
Isabel Celis’ mother takes stand in Christopher Clements’ murder trial

Clements is already serving life sentence for death of Maribel Gonzalez in 2014
The murder trial for Christopher Clements continued Thursday with more witnesses taking the stand, including the mother of Isabel Celis.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements continued Thursday with more witnesses taking the stand, including the mother of Isabel Celis.

For complete coverage of Thursday’s testimony, watch the video above.

BACKGROUND

Clements is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis in Tucson.

Isabel went missing from her bedroom more than a decade ago and the case quickly gained national attention as the southern Arizona community searched for her.

Despite several leads, the case went cold until 2017. That is when Clements’ finance called the FBI and told them Clements knew where Isabel was buried.

A month later, Clements led agents to Isabel’s body in a desert area near West Avra Valley and North Trico roads in rural Pima County.

Isabel Celis
Isabel Celis(Celis Family)

Clements, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he had nothing to do with Isabel’s death. He claims he only knew the location, not who did it.

A year later, Clements was indicted in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel’s body was found in the same general area as Isabel’s.

Last year, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez and sentenced to life in prison. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on Jun 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley roads.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

TRIAL DAY 4: MORE WITNESSES

On Thursday, Isabel’s father Becky took the stand.

Others to take the stand Thursday were:

  • FBI Agent David Song
  • Melissa Stark, Clements’ former girlfriend and the mother of his child. She will return to the stand Friday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

DISAPPEARED IN THE DESERT

KOLD has been covering the case for years. In 2021, we released an award-winning podcast called Disappeared in the Desert.

KOLD News Presents "Disappeared In The Desert"

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

