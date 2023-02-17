Man injured in reported shooting near Stone Avenue, Fort Lowell Road in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Officers from the Tucson Police Department are investigating a reported shooting that left one man injured.

The incident happened Friday morning, Feb. 17, near the intersection of Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road.

One man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said the suspect remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.

