Man injured in reported shooting near Stone Avenue, Fort Lowell Road in Tucson

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Officers from the Tucson Police Department are investigating a reported shooting that left one man injured.

The incident happened Friday morning, Feb. 17, near the intersection of Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road.

One man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said the suspect remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.

