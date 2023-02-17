Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sheriff says longest-serving peace officer has died at 99: ‘Rest easy, Bill’

A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.
A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.(Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities say they have lost a great friend, brother and lawman this week.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Bill Hardin died on Friday surrounded by friends, colleagues and loved ones at the age of 99.

The sheriff’s office said Harden was the oldest and longest-serving peace officer.

Hardin started his career in law enforcement on Feb. 1, 1947, with the Fort Worth Police Department.

He also worked for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and spent 28 years with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Bill was a true living legend. He was our brother and our friend,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Hardin’s colleagues said he never failed to share his knowledge with new deputies and was always ready with a handshake and a smile.

The sheriff’s office shared that Hardin’s presence will be truly missed but his legacy would not be forgotten.

“Rest easy, Bill. We will take the watch from here,” his colleagues wrote.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road lead to a hazmat situation on Tuesday, Feb. 14....
Officials identify driver killed in crash, chemical spill on I-10 in Tucson
A truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road in Tucson Tuesday,...
Authorities release more details about fatal crash that led to hazmat situation in Tucson
Two arrested after threat made against southern Arizona high school
At least two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road in Tucson early...
Interstate 10 eastbound reopens near Craycroft following double fatal accident
Who’s responsible for deadly hazmat crash on I-10 in Tucson?

Latest News

Medical experts warning of mental health crisis in youth
Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, ADL Los Angeles, at the...
Hate crimes charged in wounding of 2 Jewish men in LA
Christopher Clements
DAY 4: Christopher Clements’ former girlfriend, experts take stand in murder trial
Former President Donald Trump listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse,...
Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from trial
Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds more stores.
Tuesday Morning to close both Tucson locations