Silver Alert: Officials in Pinal County looking for missing Queen Creek woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Officials in Pinal County have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Queen Creek woman.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Karen Kim Thaler, 73, is described as white, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 105 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Thaler was last seen driving a black 2018 Nissan Sentra with Arizona license plate 5RA5B9A. She left her residence in the area of West Hunt Highway and North Mountain Vista Boulevard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Thaler suffers from a medical condition where she requires medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

