Tuesday Morning to close both Tucson locations

Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds more stores.
Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds more stores.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Both Tuesday Morning locations in Tucson will close in the coming weeks, the company said.

The stores, located at 6228 East Broadway Boulevard and 6884 East Sunrise Drive, will close when they are able to sell off their inventory.

According to signs posted at the store on Sunrise, the company will have closeout sales.

The news comes after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

Around three years ago, the company boasted around 700 stores. By the end of the pandemic, it was down to around 500.

