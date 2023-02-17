Advertise
VIDEO: Fleeing robbery suspects nearly hit by train in Washington

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - The Auburn Police Department released dashcam video on Friday of robbery suspects fleeing officers and nearly missing an oncoming train.

According to police, it started when officers responded to the Coastal Farm & Supply around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 9 after an employee called 911 and reported a someone with a gun threatening them and gave police a description of the suspect and their vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested for trying to lure kids with candy in Vancouver has case dismissed

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect sped off in the car.

The suspect’s car was caught on dashcam by a responding officer, jumping the train track, breaking the crossing arms, and narrowly missing the oncoming train.

SEE ALSO: Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest sentenced to life in prison

Police chased the car and it was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex where two suspects jumped out and ran. One was discovered hiding nearby in a tree.

Police said they were finally able to arrest the suspect in the tree after nearly two hours of negotiation.

They face a first degree robbery charge.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

