FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny & breezy but cooler temps on the way

Allie Potter Feb. 18 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Warmer temperatures and less wind today. A pair of storm systems will impact the region next week, with cooler air, gusty winds and periods of valley rain and mountain snow.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 6 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 48. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

