Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Nine juveniles were injured in a late-night shooting Friday at a gas station in Columbus Georgia.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a unit was dispatched at about 10:11 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several gunshot victims and a large group of people. Authorities say nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

Police said all of the victims are under the age of 18, with the youngest being a 5-year-old boy and the eldest a 17-year-old boy. The other victims include a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. Two 13-year-old girls were also injured in the shooting.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds more stores.
Tuesday Morning to close both Tucson locations
A truck carrying liquid nitric acid crashed on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road in Tucson Tuesday,...
Authorities release more details about fatal crash that led to hazmat situation in Tucson
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting near Fort Lowell and Stone in Tucson on Friday, Feb. 17.
Man injured in reported shooting near Stone Avenue, Fort Lowell Road in Tucson
Karen Thaler
Silver Alert canceled after missing Queen Creek woman found safe
Who’s responsible for deadly hazmat crash on I-10 in Tucson?

Latest News

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Drexel Heights Fire District battles overnight house fire.
Drexel Heights Fire District battles overnight house fire
Tucson Police Department investigates early morning shooting near UArizona
Tucson Police Department investigates early morning shooting near UArizona
FILE - Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in...
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year