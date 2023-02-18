Advertise
Pima County Sheriff's Department looking for missing vulnerable adult

91-year-old Adrian Ingalsbe was last seen Saturday morning wearing a green sweatshirt, tan...
91-year-old Adrian Ingalsbe was last seen Saturday morning wearing a green sweatshirt, tan pants, and blue button up jacket.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a vulnerable missing adult.

91-year-old Adrian Ingalsbe is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, tan pants and blue button up jacket.

PCSD said Ingalsbe was last heard from Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at 6:45 a.m. and was last seen at 25000 West Avra Valley Road.

PCSD said he may be driving a 2013 White, Buick Lacrosse, with Arizona license plate ATE0235

Anyone with information on the location of Ingalsbe is urged to call 9-1-1.

