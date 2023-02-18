SB 1300 would let Arizona college students carry firearms on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Senate Bill 1300 earlier this his week.

If the bill becomes law, college students would be allowed to conceal carry, transport or store firearms on campus as long as the student has a lawful permit and is at least 21 years old.

In their 4-3 vote, Republican lawmakers explained why they were in favor of the legislation.

“With as you say the rise in sexual violence on campus and then one other facet that was brought in, innocent bystanders being caught in the crossfire, I’ll tell you as a woman and as a mother of a daughter and a grandmother of two granddaughters, I want them to have a fighting chance,” said Wendy Rogers, (R-LD7).

Sonny Borrelli (R-LD30) said with proper procedures, the bill would allow students to defend themselves.

“There’s a lot of students that don’t want to do this and some that do,” he said. “It’s a choice. You can choose not to. Carry a concealed weapons permit. Most of that class is not just about the shooting, it’s about the liability.”

At the same time, some students and gun advocates at the University of Arizona said they’re worried about the safety of students and professors if SB 1300 becomes law.

Just months ago, Professor Thomas Meixner was shot and killed by a former student.

Some said they’re worried more guns could mean more deaths on campus.

“It’s not the response I would’ve hoped for. I feel like SB 1300 increases the chance for violence by increasing the number of guns here, which is the opposite of what we should’ve done,” said Mary Cline, President of Students Demand Action at the University of Arizona.

Kathryn Jensen is a mother and an educator. Not only does she say this could impact her children’s decision on where they go to college, but she said it makes her worried about an increase in suicides.

“As a parent, my daughter is a junior and my son is a sophomore, we are looking at universities. It’s concerning. More guns on campus does not mean being safe by any means,” said Jensen, co-lead of the Tucson Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America . “College life has a lot of risk factors, 65% of gun deaths are suicide, so bringing more guns onto campus increases that risk.”

Carol Gaxiola is a senior survivor fellow of Everytown, and she said gun advocates have been fighting laws like this for decades.

She said she wished laws like Christian’s Law, promoting safe gun storage, would be at the forefront.

“This is not acceptable, it creates too much risk for our young people who are here trying to make our future, establish better communities, and become productive citizens,. They shouldn’t have to worry about staying alive,” Gaxiola said.

There are still a handful of rounds of voting needed before the bill makes its way to the floor or the Governor’s desk.

If you support or oppose SB 1300, reach out to local and state lawmakers to make your voice heard.

