Tucson elementary school goes big with pet food drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Students at a Tucson elementary school on the southwest side are helping local pet rescues.

Warren Elementary, which is in the Tucson Unified School District, collected more than 1,500 pounds of pet food and treats during its second annual drive this week.

That is impressive, considering the school has less than 200 students.

“Everyone here is really happy to have this pet food drive because there are animals out there starving, homeless,” said Warren Elementary student Stefan Corrales.

The students collected close to double what they did last year.

“Last year, we raised about 850 pounds of food,” said teacher Carrie Moline. “I was hoping we could at least attain the same amount.”

