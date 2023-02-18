Advertise
Tucson Police Department investigates early morning shooting near UArizona

Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing vulnerable adult
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near UArizona.

Tucson Police Department said the shooting happening just before 3 a.m. TPD and UArizona officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of E. Helen St. They found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

TPD detectives have taken over the investigation, initial information indicates that there was some type of altercation that escalated, this is an isolated incident.

The suspects left the area prior to police arrival. Additional details are limited at this time.

