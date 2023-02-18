UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for Pima County man

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 91-year-old Adrian Ingalsbe.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department first listed him as a missing vulnerable man Saturday morning.

91-year-old Adrian Ingalsbe is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall with white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, tan pants and blue button up jacket.

PCSD said Ingalsbe was last heard from Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at 6:45 a.m. and was last seen at 25000 West Avra Valley Road.

PCSD said he may be driving a 2013 White, Buick Lacrosse, with Arizona license plate ATE0235

Anyone with information on the location of Ingalsbe is urged to call 9-1-1.

