FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active weather workweek ahead

Allie Potter Weather Feb. 19
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - This week will be an active week with a couple of storms moving through the region. Expect cooler air, gusty winds and periods of valley rain and mountain snow.

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 8 to 16 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing dust after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Areas of blowing dust. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing dust before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

