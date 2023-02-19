Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Unsettled weather pattern returns Sunday

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a beautiful Saturday across southern Arizona, clouds and rain chances will return to the forecast beginning Sunday. We’ll hold at least a spotty chance for a shower Sunday and Monday with highs in Tucson topping out in the upper 60s to near 70°. Our best chance for rain arrives Tuesday into Wednesday, with cooler temperatures and gusty winds. The pattern remains unsettled through next weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance for rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Slight chance for rain. High around 70°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Slight chance for rain. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

