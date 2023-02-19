La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo kicks off its 98th year

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thousands of people took to the stands as the Tucson Rodeo opened its gates for another season.

Saturday marked the 98th year for the La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo.

“It is so much fun. We come every year, it’s a Tucson tradition,” said rodeo spectator Kristen Lumbeck.

The festivities kicked off at noon with the Next Generation of Rodeo Champions. Kids ages 5 to 13 competed in steer riding, barrel racing, roping and ram mutton-bustin. The child with the best time and score in each event, was invited for a second round on February 26th.

“The junior rodeo was a lot of fun and we are excited to come back next Sunday,” said Lumbeck.

The junior events were followed up by the pro events. Those in attendance had the chance to see a variety of festivities like bull riding, steer wrestling and tie down roping.

For those who have never been to a rodeo, the experience was one not easily forgotten.

“Seeing all the animals is awesome, I’ve never been to a rodeo so this is awesome,” said rodeo spectator Courtney Hirsch. “My mom is here too so it’s even better, getting to see this together for the first time at the rodeo is awesome.”

Outside the arena, people had the chance to get a closer view of the animals or chat with friends over a drink in the new beer garden.

For those looking to take home a memento from the day, there were numerous vendors to choose from.

“There’s been booths around here that we are just walking around and getting tons of stuff from and we played like cornhole and we threw some footballs and stuff. It was pretty fun,” said rodeo spectator Connor.

While the rodeo’s main events ended around 4:00 p.m., there was more fun available at night for those over 21 years of age. Adults enjoyed live entertainment, good food and cocktails in the Coors Dance Barn.

But no matter the age or how many times a visitor has been, one thing many can agree upon is that they will be back to see more.

“It’s so much fun we have to come back every weekend. It’s awesome,” said Hirsch

The rodeo runs from now until February 26th.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.