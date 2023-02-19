Local organizations celebrate Black History Month with living wax museum

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Boys and Girls Club and Jack and Jill Tucson celebrated Black History Month Saturday by featuring a free living wax museum and science expo.

The event honored black men and women who have made a difference in our nation’s history.

The festivities went from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club - Holmes Tuttle Clubhouse.

Many families enjoyed learning about legendary humans while enjoying food, drinks, prizes and raffles.

