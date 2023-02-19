Advertise
Tucson Police Department investigates fatal collision involving motorcycle and vehicle

TPD is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.
TPD is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police officers from operations west are on scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and
a vehicle. They said the crash happening Sunday morning.

TPD said the intersection of N. Euclid Avenue and E. Seneca Street will be shut down for the next several hours.

Please seek an alternate route.

