FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Multiple storm systems will impact the region this week. We’ll hold a slight chance for a shower tonight into Monday, but the best chance of the week arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will really kick up at that time, with heavy mountain snow (especially in the White Mountains) and cooler temperatures moving into the region. A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Wednesday.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Slight chance for rain. High around 70°.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 60% chance for showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. High around 60°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

