Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Monday AM, February 20th, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Multiple storm systems will impact the region this week. We’ll hold a slight chance for a shower tonight into Monday, but the best chance of the week arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will really kick up at that time, with heavy mountain snow (especially in the White Mountains) and cooler temperatures moving into the region. A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Wednesday.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Slight chance for rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: High wind watch in place. 80% chance for showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Breezy. High around 60°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Sunday, Feb. 19, at the...
UPDATE: Man dies in motorcycle crash at Euclid Avenue, Seneca Street
Crash near I-10 & Marana
I-10 near Marana reopens after morning crash
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Officers from the Tucson and University of Arizona police departments responded to the report...
Tucson Police Department investigates early morning shooting near University of Arizona

Latest News

Rain and snow are a welcome sight as fire season approaches.
Rain, snow welcome sight for Saguaro National Park as fire season approaches
Rain and snow to predict spring and fire season
Rain and snow to predict spring and fire season
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Monday AM, February 20th, 2023
KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Monday AM, February 20th, 2023
Sunday, February 19th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active weather pattern this week