FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Multiple storm systems will impact the region this week. We’ll hold a slight chance for a shower tonight into Monday, but the best chance of the week arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will really kick up at that time, with heavy mountain snow (especially in the White Mountains) and cooler temperatures moving into the region. A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Wednesday.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Slight chance for rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: High wind watch in place. 80% chance for showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies. Breezy. High around 60°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

