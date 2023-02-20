Four people killed in head-on crash near Elgin
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Four people died in a two-vehicle crash near Elgin on Sunday, Feb. 19.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the collision took place at 3:50 p.m. on State Route 82 at milepost 43 east of Sonoita.
The westbound lanes were reopened just before 6:30 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
