Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Four people killed in head-on crash near Elgin

Four people died in a two-vehicle crash near Elgin on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash near Elgin on Sunday, Feb. 19.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Four people died in a two-vehicle crash near Elgin on Sunday, Feb. 19.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the collision took place at 3:50 p.m. on State Route 82 at milepost 43 east of Sonoita.

The westbound lanes were reopened just before 6:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Sunday, Feb. 19, at the...
UPDATE: Man dies in motorcycle crash at Euclid Avenue, Seneca Street
Crash near I-10 & Marana
Interstate 10 near Marana reopens after Sunday morning crash
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Visitors take to the stands to see a variety of events from bull riding to steer wrestling
La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo kicks off its 98th year
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
A man died in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Sunday, Feb. 19, at the...
UPDATE: Man dies in motorcycle crash at Euclid Avenue, Seneca Street
During construction, Shannon Road from Lambert Lane to Naranja Drive will be limited to one...
Construction project could cause delays on Shannon Road starting on Feb. 21
A Tucson police officer was seriously injured in this crash near Stone and Glenn early Thursday...
UPDATE: Erik Hite Foundation accepting donations for Tucson police officer who lost leg in crash