Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
SkyTrack
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Jennifer Toth formally recommended to lead Arizona Department of Transportation

A state Senate committee unanimously recommended the confirmation of Jennifer Ann Toth to lead...
A state Senate committee unanimously recommended the confirmation of Jennifer Ann Toth to lead ADOT.(Courtesy: Maricopa County)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Senate committee on Monday unanimously recommended the confirmation of Jennifer Ann Toth to lead the Arizona Department of Transportation on Monday.

Toth previously served as Director for the Maricopa County Department of Transportation, and she now awaits a full Senate vote. It was the second meeting for the new committee that has opened itself up to accusations of playing partisan politics with the governor’s picks to run critical state agencies.

Governor Hobbs posted a video to Twitter celebrating Toth’s recommendation:

Sen. Jake Hoffman, a loud critic of Hobbs, heads the committee that last week rejected the governor’s selection to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services after a contentious hearing.

The five-member committee comprised of three Republicans and two Democrats is now set to consider Elizabeth Ann Thorson, Hobbs’ choice for director of the Arizona Department of Administration.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Sunday, Feb. 19, at the...
UPDATE: Man dies in motorcycle crash at Euclid Avenue, Seneca Street
Crash near I-10 & Marana
Interstate 10 near Marana reopens after Sunday morning crash
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Visitors take to the stands to see a variety of events from bull riding to steer wrestling
La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo kicks off its 98th year
Authorities investigating early morning shooting near University of Arizona campus

Latest News

Republicans advance pro-gun legislation on Arizona college campuses, students and gun safety...
SB 1300 would let Arizona college students carry firearms on campus
HB 1133 would have redefined carbon, so that it was not a "common carrier", making the carbon...
Two bills aimed at protecting landowners from over-intrusion by carbon pipeline builders died today in a senate committee
Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by...
Kari Lake loses appeal in Arizona governor’s race challenge
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoes the "skinny" budget bill sent to her by the Republican...
Governor vetoes state budget bill, sending it back to legislature