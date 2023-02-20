Jennifer Toth formally recommended to lead Arizona Department of Transportation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona Senate committee on Monday unanimously recommended the confirmation of Jennifer Ann Toth to lead the Arizona Department of Transportation on Monday.

Toth previously served as Director for the Maricopa County Department of Transportation, and she now awaits a full Senate vote. It was the second meeting for the new committee that has opened itself up to accusations of playing partisan politics with the governor’s picks to run critical state agencies.

Governor Hobbs posted a video to Twitter celebrating Toth’s recommendation:

Jennifer Toth’s nomination to lead the @ArizonaDOT is moving forward to a full vote in the Senate. She is the perfect person to help lead Arizona toward becoming one of the most reliable transportation systems in the nation. pic.twitter.com/mFKcbiU5l9 — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) February 20, 2023

Sen. Jake Hoffman, a loud critic of Hobbs, heads the committee that last week rejected the governor’s selection to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services after a contentious hearing.

The five-member committee comprised of three Republicans and two Democrats is now set to consider Elizabeth Ann Thorson, Hobbs’ choice for director of the Arizona Department of Administration.

