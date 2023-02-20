Motorcyclist injured in crash near La Cholla Boulevard, Ruthrauff Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Tucson’s northwest side Saturday, Feb. 18.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcyclist is expected to recover.

The crash happened when the motorcyclist, who was southbound on La Cholla Boulevard, struck a van that was entering the road from a sidestreet near Ruthrauff Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

