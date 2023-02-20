Advertise
Motorcyclist injured in crash near La Cholla Boulevard, Ruthrauff Road

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on La Cholla Boulevard near Ruthrauff Road on Saturday,...
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on La Cholla Boulevard near Ruthrauff Road on Saturday, Feb. 18.(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Tucson’s northwest side Saturday, Feb. 18.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcyclist is expected to recover.

The crash happened when the motorcyclist, who was southbound on La Cholla Boulevard, struck a van that was entering the road from a sidestreet near Ruthrauff Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

