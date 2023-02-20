Advertise
Multiple crews respond to Oakwood building fire, explosion

By Julia Bingel and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a building fire and explosion.

This happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday at the I Schumann & Co. in the 22500 block of Alexander Road in Oakwood.

Oakwood fire
Oakwood fire(Source: Lia Louthan)

According to officials, at least one person will be transported by life flight from the incident.

Police told nearby businesses to shelter in place.

Credit: Catherine Widemire
Credit: Catherine Widemire(Credit: Catherine Widemire)

There are reports of debris everywhere.

Employees at Rose Colored Gaming, located across the street from the I Schumann & Co., told 19 News debris from the explosion damaged cars in their parking lot and hit the roof of their building.

“Looks like a volcano erupted,” said a Rose Colored Gaming employee.

Construction worker Nathan Vapenik was working at a construction site next door to the explosion when it happened and sent 19 News the below picture.

Vapenik said there was no damage to the construction site, but they saw a few tanks fly a couple hundred feet in the air and they felt the shockwave from the explosion.

Courtesy: Nathan Vapenik
Courtesy: Nathan Vapenik(Source: Nathan Vapenik)

Smoke could be seen from the explosion miles away.

Oakwood fire from drone at 350 ft
Oakwood fire from drone at 350 ft(Source: Michael G. Rankin)

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

