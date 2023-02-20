Multiple crews respond to Oakwood building fire, explosion

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a building fire and explosion.

This happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday at the I Schumann & Co. in the 22500 block of Alexander Road in Oakwood.

Oakwood fire (Source: Lia Louthan)

According to officials, at least one person will be transported by life flight from the incident.

Police told nearby businesses to shelter in place.

Credit: Catherine Widemire (Credit: Catherine Widemire)

There are reports of debris everywhere.

Employees at Rose Colored Gaming, located across the street from the I Schumann & Co., told 19 News debris from the explosion damaged cars in their parking lot and hit the roof of their building.

“Looks like a volcano erupted,” said a Rose Colored Gaming employee.

Explosion at a brass and bronze plant in Oakwood.



Businesses across the street tell 19 News “molton rock” came flying onto their buildings.



This rock was still smoking when I took this video. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Y7DCRKx5aN — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) February 20, 2023

Construction worker Nathan Vapenik was working at a construction site next door to the explosion when it happened and sent 19 News the below picture.

Vapenik said there was no damage to the construction site, but they saw a few tanks fly a couple hundred feet in the air and they felt the shockwave from the explosion.

Courtesy: Nathan Vapenik (Source: Nathan Vapenik)

Smoke could be seen from the explosion miles away.

Oakwood fire from drone at 350 ft (Source: Michael G. Rankin)

