Multiple crews respond to Oakwood building fire, explosion
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a building fire and explosion.
This happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday at the I Schumann & Co. in the 22500 block of Alexander Road in Oakwood.
According to officials, at least one person will be transported by life flight from the incident.
Police told nearby businesses to shelter in place.
There are reports of debris everywhere.
Employees at Rose Colored Gaming, located across the street from the I Schumann & Co., told 19 News debris from the explosion damaged cars in their parking lot and hit the roof of their building.
“Looks like a volcano erupted,” said a Rose Colored Gaming employee.
Construction worker Nathan Vapenik was working at a construction site next door to the explosion when it happened and sent 19 News the below picture.
Vapenik said there was no damage to the construction site, but they saw a few tanks fly a couple hundred feet in the air and they felt the shockwave from the explosion.
Smoke could be seen from the explosion miles away.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
