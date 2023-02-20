Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
SkyTrack
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter

Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.(Instagram/PriyankaChopra)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Priyanka Chopra is finally showing her baby girl’s face on Instagram.

The actress posted a picture of herself holding 1-year-old Malti Marie on Saturday without an emoji over her face, as she usually does.

This is the first time Chopra showed the baby’s face on social media.

In the image, Malti Marie is dressed in an adorable pink onesie and matching bow.

Chrissy Teigen, who just had another baby with husband John Legend, responded to the post with “bebeee!! the best days.”

Baby Malti Marie made her public debut last month at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony for her dad, Nick Jonas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Sunday, Feb. 19, at the...
UPDATE: Man dies in motorcycle crash at Euclid Avenue, Seneca Street
Crash near I-10 & Marana
Interstate 10 near Marana reopens after Sunday morning crash
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Visitors take to the stands to see a variety of events from bull riding to steer wrestling
La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo kicks off its 98th year
Authorities investigating early morning shooting near University of Arizona campus

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered.
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit
The tiger cub was rescued by police in New Mexico.
Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico now calls Colorado home