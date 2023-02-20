Advertise
Rain, snow welcome sight for Saguaro National Park as fire season approaches

Rain and snow to predict spring and fire season
By Jack Cooper
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:03 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As southern Arizona gears up for more wet weather, experts are taking a closer look at the impact of all of the rain and snow from the past few months.

They say what we get right now will determine the kind of spring and fire season we’ll see.

A biologist at Saguaro National Park says while the rain has been a welcome sight, it’s really the snow up in the mountains that helps keep the rivers and creeks running during the driest parts of the year. And that can be a big help when it comes to fire season.

All the water will soak into the ground and lead to more growth. The park is just beginning to see spring flowers and more will come when temperatures start rising.

Rangers are not expecting a “super-bloom” at Saguaro National Park East but areas west of the park could see that.

It’s not all good news, invasive species are also making their way through the desert, like buffelgrass and fountain grass.

“Because we’ve had two rainy summers in a row, we’re seeing more invasives out there,” said biologist Don Swann of the National Park Service. “The rains are great for the native plants but they’re also great for the invasives. So we’ve got a lot of volunteers working really hard to pull buffelgrass and pull fountain grass to try and get ahead of it. But we have seen more invasive plants in the last couple of years.”

It’s still too early to tell how this fire season is going to be, but more brush means more fuel in the future.

Meanwhile, it should be a better flower season than 2022 so there is some good news there for those who like to hike and get outdoors.

