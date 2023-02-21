Advertise
Authorities respond to possible shooting near Prince, Stone

A man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
(Phil Anderson)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a possible shooting near Prince and Stone in Tucson late Monday, Feb. 20.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed an injured man was found in the 100 block of East Mohave Road.

The TPD said the victim’s injuries are life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital.

The TPD said it cannot confirm if the injuries are from a shooting.

