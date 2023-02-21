Authorities respond to possible shooting near Prince, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a possible shooting near Prince and Stone in Tucson late Monday, Feb. 20.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed an injured man was found in the 100 block of East Mohave Road.

The TPD said the victim’s injuries are life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital.

The TPD said it cannot confirm if the injuries are from a shooting.

