Bashas’ Paczki Fat Tuesday tradition giving back to community

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On Tuesday, Feb. 21, more than 50 Bashas’ supermarkets throughout Arizona will sell deep-fried polish pastries called Paczki (pronounced “Poonch-key”) from 6 a.m. until the supermarket closes.

When you purchase your Paczki at Bashas’ bakeries, you’ll support local families in need. Bashas’ will donate 10% of all Paczki sales to St. Vincent de Paul.

Since 1932, Bashas’ has donated more than $100 million to local charities.

The pastries with decadent filling became traditional Fat Tuesday treats and Bashas’ tradition of giving.

Historically, families would make them use items forbidden during the Lenten season, including Fat, sugar, eggs, and fruit.

