Bernie Sanders coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sen. Bernie Sanders is coming to Tucson.

The Tucson Festival of Books announced the senator and former presidential candidate will discuss his new book “It’s Okay to be Angry About Capitalism,” which is out now.

In the book, Sanders makes the argument that wealth inequality is undermining our democracy and destroying our planet.

Sanders will appear at the Tucson Festival of Books 4:00 p.m. March 5th in the Student Union North Ballroom along with his co-author John Nichols.

Singer Linda Ronstadt also appears at 1 p.m. March 5th to discuss her recent book “Feels Like Home.”

The Tucson Festival of Books runs March 4th and 5th.

The event is free-of-charge for all attendees.

