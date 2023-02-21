Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
Hero Fund USA
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Blue ribbon commission to evaluate proposed new Pima County Jail facility

Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.
Pima County Sheriff's Department makes changes to COVID-19 guidelines due to overcrowding.(KOLD)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to move forward with the blue ribbon commission that will evaluate the needs of the Pima County Jail facility.

The Board’s action followed their Jan. 24 decision to form the commission.

The ten-member commission will now determine the needs and costs involved in building a new jail facility and submit their recommendations within six months.

The commission’s charter states the group will meet “at least monthly and more often as needed.”

County Administrator Jan Lesher says the commission will provide regular updates on their progress.

Members of the commission are:

  • Daniel Sharp, Former Oro Valley Police Chief
  • India Davis, Former Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Corrections Director
  • Frank Hecht, PCSD Civilian Advisory Review Board/Retired Corrections Captain
  • Jack O’Brien, Pima County Public Defender’s Office
  • David Olanik, Sundt Construction
  • Wendy Petersen, Retired Pima County Justice Services Director
  • Grady Scott, Pastor, Grace Temple and Missionary Baptist Church
  • Chris Scheafe, Real Estate Development/Member of Rio Nuevo Board
  • Roberto Villaseñor, Former Chief, Tucson Police Department
  • Paul Wilson, Former PCSD Bureau Chief

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater demolished to make room for new casino in Tucson
Four people died in a two-vehicle crash near Elgin on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Tucson woman among victims in deadly crash near Elgin
UPDATE: Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash in Tucson
Authorities respond to shooting near Prince, Stone in Tucson
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix

Latest News

Nancy Prentice was last seen near Orange and La Cholla around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Silver Alert issued for Pima County woman last seen near Orange Grove, La Cholla
Jamal Prentiss, 29, is facing multiple charges following a shooting in Sahuarita.
Tucson man arrested after shots fired
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border on Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma,...
US to limit asylum for migrants who pass through a 3rd nation
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders coming to Tucson