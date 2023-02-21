Blue ribbon commission to evaluate proposed new Pima County Jail facility

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to move forward with the blue ribbon commission that will evaluate the needs of the Pima County Jail facility.

The Board’s action followed their Jan. 24 decision to form the commission.

The ten-member commission will now determine the needs and costs involved in building a new jail facility and submit their recommendations within six months.

The commission’s charter states the group will meet “at least monthly and more often as needed.”

County Administrator Jan Lesher says the commission will provide regular updates on their progress.

Members of the commission are:

Daniel Sharp, Former Oro Valley Police Chief

India Davis, Former Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Corrections Director

Frank Hecht, PCSD Civilian Advisory Review Board/Retired Corrections Captain

Jack O’Brien, Pima County Public Defender’s Office

David Olanik, Sundt Construction

Wendy Petersen, Retired Pima County Justice Services Director

Grady Scott, Pastor, Grace Temple and Missionary Baptist Church

Chris Scheafe, Real Estate Development/Member of Rio Nuevo Board

Roberto Villaseñor, Former Chief, Tucson Police Department

Paul Wilson, Former PCSD Bureau Chief

