DAY 5: Christopher Clements’ murder trial continues with more testimony

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The second murder trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements continued Tuesday, Feb. 21, with more witnesses taking the stand.

BACKGROUND

Clements is facing charges of kidnapping and murder for the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis in Tucson.

Isabel went missing from her bedroom more than a decade ago and the case quickly gained national attention as the southern Arizona community searched for her.

Despite several leads, the case went cold until 2017. That is when Clements’ finance called the FBI and told them Clements knew where Isabel was buried.

A month later, Clements led agents to Isabel’s body in a desert area near West Avra Valley and North Trico roads in rural Pima County.

Isabel Celis (Celis Family)

Clements, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, said he had nothing to do with Isabel’s death. He claims he only knew the location, not who did it.

A year later, Clements was indicted in connection with the deaths of Isabel and Maribel Gonzalez. Maribel’s body was found in the same general area as Isabel’s.

Last year, Clements was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Maribel Gonzalez and sentenced to life in prison. Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on June 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and Avra Valley roads.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

TRIAL DAY 5: MORE WITNESSES

The state began the day by calling Dr. Jennifer Vollner to the stand. She is a forensic anthropologist with the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner.

Vollner examined Isabel’s remains and said they were weathered, indicating they were out in the elements for some time.

Clements’ attorney Eric Kessler asked Vollner if she could tell how long and she said between two and five years.

The state then called Dr. Bruce Anderson, also a forensic anthropologist with the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner.

Anderson also said Isabel’s remains were out in the desert area for 2-5 years and said dental records matched.

Anderson said there was trauma to the remains and that a vertebra had a fracture.

He confirmed the injury was called close to the time of death and there was no indication it was an old injury that had healed.

During cross-examination, Kessler asked if an animal could have caused the fracture after death.

Anderson said the only evidence of animals messing with the remains were packrats, but they could not exclude other animals.

“That’s not a usual place for a fracture when a body is being jostled around by animals,” Anderson said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

