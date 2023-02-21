Department at the University of Arizona helping students battling inflation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Marshall Building on the University of Arizona campus has a new way to help students struggling financially.

A new food pantry program is up and running as inflation hits students hard. The latest Consumer Price Index showed inflation is up 6.4% from the same time last year.

The program includes more than just food. It also includes items like pens, pencils and hygiene products. The program is available to any student. Any student, professor or staff member can leave items if they want. Students can also request items anonymously.

The pantry is located on the third floor of the Marshall Building.

Kris Hogeboom is a business manager in the Marshall Building and says students had concerns about getting to the campus food pantry and the community food bank.

“I hear the students saying it’s a little hard for them to have food, they have to choose between gas for the car to get back and forth between campus or something else,” Hogeboom said. “It should be school is first priority and food should be second and we just need to help perpetuate it and pay it forward as much as we can.”

